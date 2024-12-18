Unveiling Syria's Grim Machinery of Death
Evidence from Syrian mass grave sites reveals a state-run 'machinery of death' under Bashar al-Assad. Over 100,000 people reportedly tortured and killed since 2013. International efforts are underway for accountability, uncovering numerous grave sites where bodies were buried systematically amid ongoing revelations.
An international prosecutor has unveiled harrowing evidence from Syrian mass grave sites, describing a state-run 'machinery of death' under the regime of Bashar al-Assad. More than 100,000 individuals are believed to have been tortured and murdered, with mass grave sites becoming witnesses to these crimes.
Stephen Rapp, a former U.S. war crimes ambassador, highlighted the chilling scale of the operation after visiting sites near Damascus, comparing it to atrocities not seen since the Nazi era. The operation reportedly involved secret police, jailers, and state officials working in a coordinated system of terror and suppression.
Syrian advocacy organizations and international bodies are collecting evidence, as thousands of families search for their missing. Satellite imagery and testimonials are uncovering the extent of the tragedy, with ongoing calls for trials and justice for the victims.
