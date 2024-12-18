Left Menu

Pentagon Probes Musk: SpaceX Faces Security Scrutiny

Elon Musk and SpaceX are under federal scrutiny for compliance with national security reporting rules. Initiated by the Air Force and other defense bodies, the reviews assess SpaceX's handling of sensitive information. Concerns arise over Musk’s foreign engagements following historical security clearance reviews and potential protocol breaches.

18-12-2024
Elon Musk and his aerospace venture, SpaceX, are under intense federal examination. According to a New York Times report, the scrutiny focuses on their adherence to national security rules, including federal reporting regulations.

Three distinct reviews, led by the Air Force, the Defense Department's Inspector General, and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, have been initiated. These investigations, sparked by incomplete disclosures of meetings with foreign dignitaries, underscore ongoing federal concerns regarding SpaceX's security practices.

Coinciding with past security clearance review triggers, such as Musk's controversial public appearance with comedian Joe Rogan in 2018, these probes highlight unresolved national security apprehensions. Recent allegations suggest Musk's communications with Russian authorities necessitate further investigation.

