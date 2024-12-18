Canada Unveils Bold Border Security Plan Amid U.S. Relations Pressure
Canadian ministers announced a new border security plan with the U.S., emphasizing surveillance and intelligence. The plan includes investments in technology and aims to tackle migration and organized crime. This move follows U.S. pressure and a political shakeup within Prime Minister Trudeau's government.
On Tuesday, four Canadian ministers presented a border security plan to the U.S., focusing on surveillance, intelligence, and technology. This move showcases Canada's proactive approach under the pressure of recent U.S. demands.
Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Finance, and Intergovernmental Affairs, expressed optimism following discussions with Tom Homan, Trump's border czar. The plan includes helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs, and a joint strike force targeting transnational organized crime, committing C$1.3 billion over six years to these efforts.
The proposal arrives amidst U.S. threats of tariffs if migration and drugs aren't controlled, highlighting Canada's strategic shift in immigration policy. Experts remark the border attention might be more about perception, suggesting Canada refines its visa issuance and immigration policies to curb southbound crossings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
