Left Menu

Canada Unveils Bold Border Security Plan Amid U.S. Relations Pressure

Canadian ministers announced a new border security plan with the U.S., emphasizing surveillance and intelligence. The plan includes investments in technology and aims to tackle migration and organized crime. This move follows U.S. pressure and a political shakeup within Prime Minister Trudeau's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 05:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 05:02 IST
Canada Unveils Bold Border Security Plan Amid U.S. Relations Pressure

On Tuesday, four Canadian ministers presented a border security plan to the U.S., focusing on surveillance, intelligence, and technology. This move showcases Canada's proactive approach under the pressure of recent U.S. demands.

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Finance, and Intergovernmental Affairs, expressed optimism following discussions with Tom Homan, Trump's border czar. The plan includes helicopters, drones, sniffer dogs, and a joint strike force targeting transnational organized crime, committing C$1.3 billion over six years to these efforts.

The proposal arrives amidst U.S. threats of tariffs if migration and drugs aren't controlled, highlighting Canada's strategic shift in immigration policy. Experts remark the border attention might be more about perception, suggesting Canada refines its visa issuance and immigration policies to curb southbound crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024