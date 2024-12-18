Left Menu

Chaos in Port-au-Prince: Hospital Under Siege

Amid escalating violence in Haiti, armed men attacked and partially destroyed the Bernard Mevs hospital in Port-au-Prince. Four operating rooms were set ablaze, and all laboratory equipment was destroyed. The attack follows threats by a local gang leader, as Haiti’s health system inches closer to collapse due to increasing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:16 IST
Chaos in Port-au-Prince: Hospital Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a violent escalation, armed men have wreaked havoc on a prominent hospital in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. The Bernard Mevs hospital was partially destroyed after being set on fire, its operating rooms and laboratory equipment left in ruins.

The hospital was evacuated prior to the attack following threats from a local gang leader, ensuring no harm came to patients or staff. The incident highlights the growing peril faced by medical facilities in Haiti, where the health system is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Haiti's interim government has condemned the attack and pledged resources to restore hospital operations while increasing police presence to curb such violent acts. The nation's struggle with political instability and rising gang influence continues, exacerbating a dire humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024