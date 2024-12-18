Chaos in Port-au-Prince: Hospital Under Siege

In a violent escalation, armed men have wreaked havoc on a prominent hospital in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. The Bernard Mevs hospital was partially destroyed after being set on fire, its operating rooms and laboratory equipment left in ruins.

The hospital was evacuated prior to the attack following threats from a local gang leader, ensuring no harm came to patients or staff. The incident highlights the growing peril faced by medical facilities in Haiti, where the health system is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Haiti's interim government has condemned the attack and pledged resources to restore hospital operations while increasing police presence to curb such violent acts. The nation's struggle with political instability and rising gang influence continues, exacerbating a dire humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)