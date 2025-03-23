Wrestler Turned Gangster: The Arrest of Manjeet Dalal at Singhu Border

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended fugitive gangster Manjeet Dalal, a former national-level wrestler, from the Singhu Border. This arrest concludes a month-long operation targeting Dalal, notorious for his involvement in several high-profile criminal activities.

Dalal's descent into crime followed personal hardships, including the death of his mother and the departure of his father, which led him to join the Neeraj Bawana gang. Over the years, Dalal has accrued a grim reputation, being implicated in approximately 10 major criminal cases, including attempted murder and mafia extortion.

The gang he associated with, comprising underworld figures like Neeraj Bawana and Amit Bhura, has been a focal point of law enforcement efforts. Dalal's arrest marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against organized crime in the region.

