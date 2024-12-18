Trump's Legal Blitz: A Challenge to Media and Pollsters
President-elect Donald Trump has launched lawsuits against media companies, including the Des Moines Register and ABC News, claiming defamation and deceptive practices related to poll findings and media statements. Legal experts warn these actions could impact press freedom, despite strong legal defenses for journalists covering public figures.
President-elect Donald Trump has intensified his legal offensives against media entities, filing a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register and its former top pollster. The case, filed in Iowa, aims to hold them accountable for purportedly biased election interference via a poll showing Kamala Harris ahead of Trump.
Just days prior, Trump secured a $15 million settlement from ABC News over previous defamation claims, which he hailed as a significant triumph. The deal may provide impetus to Trump's ongoing and future legal battles with media outlets.
Legal experts caution that such actions could dampen media scrutiny of Trump's administration, though existing legal standards afford robust protections for journalists reporting on public figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
