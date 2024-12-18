Denmark Denies Japan's Extradition Request for Anti-Whaling Activist Paul Watson

Denmark has released eco-activist Paul Watson from detention, rejecting Japan's extradition request over decade-old charges. Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, was freed in Nuuk, Greenland, after being detained since July.

Denmark's justice ministry cited uncertainty over sentence deductions as a reason for denying Japan's request. Japan sought Watson for alleged offenses from 2010.

The decision follows strong international support for Watson, notably from French President Emmanuel Macron. Watson expressed relief, eager to reunite with his family before Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)