Pakistani Seminaries Assert Independence Amid Controversial Bill

Pakistani seminaries have announced their decision to remain independent from government control, retracting a previous agreement from 2019. This decision comes amid discussions on the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024, which proposes shifting registration authority to district administrations. The controversy highlights long-standing issues related to seminary autonomy and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:03 IST
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, Pakistani clerics announced that their seminaries would remain free from government influence, marking a shift from their 2019 stance.

The decision was made by the Ittehad Tanzeemat-i-Madaris Pakistan after a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI-F, amid controversy surrounding the proposed Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Despite an earlier agreement, the clerics have rejected government control, emphasizing the need for seminary autonomy in Pakistan, unlike in Saudi Arabia or Egypt.

