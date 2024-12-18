Pakistani Seminaries Assert Independence Amid Controversial Bill

In a significant move, Pakistani clerics announced that their seminaries would remain free from government influence, marking a shift from their 2019 stance.

The decision was made by the Ittehad Tanzeemat-i-Madaris Pakistan after a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI-F, amid controversy surrounding the proposed Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Despite an earlier agreement, the clerics have rejected government control, emphasizing the need for seminary autonomy in Pakistan, unlike in Saudi Arabia or Egypt.

