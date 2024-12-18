Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
The Congress party has demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation following remarks made by him that allegedly insulted B.R. Ambedkar. Congress leaders accused Shah of undermining the contributions of Ambedkar and described his statement as an affront to the Dalit community. Protests are planned nationwide.
The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over comments he made in the Rajya Sabha, which they allege insulted B.R. Ambedkar. Shah's remarks ignited a political uproar, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claiming they were derogatory to Ambedkar's legacy.
Kharge, flanked by opposition leaders, stressed the importance of respecting Ambedkar and criticized Shah for referencing Ambedkar's name with irreverence. The party has organized protests across the country, urging Shah to apologize both publicly and in Parliament, and warned of further unrest if their demands were not met.
Amid accusations of inciting hatred against Ambedkar, Congress is aligning its cause with broader protests against the Adani controversy and concerns over the situation in Manipur. The party intends to stage marches at Raj Bhavans nationwide, with senior leaders calling for solidarity against Shah's rhetoric and actions perceived as anti-Dalit.
