Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Faces Accusations of Insulting Remarks

Tikaram Jully, the Leader of the Opposition, accused BJP state president Madan Rathore of making derogatory remarks towards a female leader. At a Bihar Day event, Rathore referred to the woman as 'export quality', sparking outrage. Jully demanded an apology for what he deemed a shameful comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:52 IST
Tikaram Jully
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange escalating tensions within political circles, Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition, has leveled serious accusations against BJP state president Madan Rathore.

Jully claims that Rathore's remarks, delivered during the Bihar Day event, were not only derogatory but reflect a disrespectful mindset towards women. A video of the incident, where Rathore referred to a female leader within his party as 'export quality', has exacerbated the situation.

Jully's demands for an apology are gaining traction as public and political figures jump into what some are calling a watershed moment for gender respect in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

