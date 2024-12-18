Silent Struggles: Armenians in Jerusalem's Old City
Amid regional turmoil, Armenian residents of Jerusalem's Old City face a quieter existential battle to preserve their community. Threatened by land deals and regional forces, the Armenians fear their historical presence is at risk, sparking protests and legal action to ensure their future in the city.
- Country:
- Israel
In Jerusalem's Old City, a quiet but vital struggle unfolds as the Armenian community fights to safeguard its existence amidst regional tensions. Despite being one of Jerusalem's oldest communities, they now face existential threats from controversial land deals and external pressures.
The controversy surrounds an illegal land deal initiated by an Armenian priest accused of fraudulently leasing community land to a company linked with a local businessman with a criminal past. The community's response has been one of protest and legal action, casting doubts on the patriarchate's ability to protect their interests.
Amidst rising hate crimes and disputes over land ownership, the Armenian community is determined to maintain its presence. Although challenges persist, community members and clergy strive for resilience and unity, finding motivation in their struggle to ensure a secure future for their heritage in Jerusalem's Old City.
(With inputs from agencies.)
