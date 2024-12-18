Left Menu

Ghana's High Court Dismisses Anti-LGBT Legal Challenges

Ghana's Supreme Court dismissed challenges against a restrictive anti-LGBT bill, clearing the path for presidential approval. Lawmakers broadly supported the legislation, despite potential international financial repercussions. Critics worry about the implications for LGBT rights and safety, amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Ghana's Supreme Court has unequivocally dismissed legal challenges to a controversial anti-LGBT bill, setting the legislative stage for President Nana Akufo-Addo's anticipated signature.

This development follows the Ghanaian parliament's overwhelming approval of the anti-LGBT bill, which has raised international alarms due to potential ramifications on international financial aid.

Critics, including legal challengers Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky, express grave concerns over the implications for LGBT rights, voicing fears about increased risks for human rights defenders.

