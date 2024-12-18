Himachal Pradesh Police Act Amendment: Shielding Public Servants

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed the tabling of a significant bill on Wednesday, seeking to amend the Police Act of 2007. The proposed changes aim to extend protection to public servants, shielding them from unwarranted legal proceedings while they fulfill their duties.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, presenting the bill in his capacity as the home portfolio holder, emphasized its importance. The bill seeks to prohibit the arrest of public servants by police for any official acts without the prior approval of the government, a move designed to prevent undue harassment.

Additionally, the bill proposes to eliminate the need for separate district and state cadres for certain categories of police officers, streamlining administrative processes. These amendments are expected to fill existing gaps, boost efficiency, and simplify recruitment procedures, according to the chief minister.

