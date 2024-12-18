Farmers' Struggles and Indefinite Fast: The Legal Push for MSP

The Punjab government notified the Supreme Court about its futile attempts to engage with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer on an indefinite fast, and other protesting farmers. Despite meetings with a high-powered committee, they refused to enter into dialogue.

Punjab advocate general, Gurminder Singh, informed a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan about the ongoing efforts to negotiate with the farmers, suggesting that demands could be directly submitted to the court.

The Supreme Court emphasized providing medical aid to Dallewal, noting his importance as a representative of farmers' interests. Meanwhile, a Supreme Court-appointed panel has been examining solutions to agrarian distress, such as potential legal guarantees for MSP.

