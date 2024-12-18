Left Menu

Justice for Adrika: A Tale of Deception and Coercion

A 30-year-old woman, Adrika, from Ghaziabad tragically ended her life after being exploited by Faraz Akhtar. The police arrested Akhtar for abusing and coercing Adrika into converting religions and extracting money. Evidence revealed he deceived her under the pretense of love, leading to grave consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching case from Ghaziabad, a 30-year-old woman named Adrika took her own life after allegedly being deceived and exploited by Faraz Akhtar, who has now been arrested by police.

Adrika's family filed a complaint against Akhtar, accusing him of mental, physical, and financial exploitation under the guise of love. The accused reportedly pressured her to change her religion and demanded a large sum of money.

A police investigation revealed heinous acts committed by Akhtar, including coercing Adrika to convert religiously and financially exploiting her. He has been charged under laws related to unlawful religious conversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

