NGT Investigates Unauthorized Groundwater Extraction in Kamla Nagar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched a probe into allegations of illegal groundwater extraction in North Delhi's Kamla Nagar region, prompted by claims of unauthorized borewell usage in commercial development projects.

A joint panel has been established to investigate the claims, including a representative from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The committee is to assess compliance and will submit its findings within a six-week timeframe.

The order, issued on December 11, mandates investigative visits to the site, alongside securing responses from relevant authorities, including the police and local regulatory bodies. Further tribunal proceedings are scheduled for April 3, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)