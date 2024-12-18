Bombay High Court Laments Ignored Orders Amid Hoarding Chaos

The Bombay High Court has expressed significant dissatisfaction with civic authorities over illegal hoardings cluttering Mumbai, highlighting a lack of compliance with previously issued court orders. It underscored a troubling disrespect from political parties in adhering to judicial directives.

Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar cited compelling visual evidence presented by advocate Manoj Shirsat that showcased rampant hoarding activities, particularly post-Maharashtra assembly election outcomes. The bench noted the apparent inertia by civic bodies to curb this unauthorized advertising despite specific court directions.

With environmental concerns at stake, the court reiterated worries over how these practices might pose ecological hazards. It has called upon Advocate General Birendra Saraf to engage with officials on these concerns, with further proceedings set for December 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)