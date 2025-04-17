High Court Orders FIR Against Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudy

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the state's Forest Minister, K Ponmudy, following his controversial statements regarding Shaivism and Vaishnavism. Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the order and cautioned that contempt charges might be pursued if the police do not comply.

The controversy stems from Ponmudy's remarks made at a public event, which have drawn widespread criticism, including opposition from DMK MP Kanimozhi. During a hearing on Thursday, the court expressed concerns over the absence of an FIR and insisted that even without a formal complaint, the police are obliged to proceed with inquiries.

Despite Ponmudy's later apology for his remarks, the incident led to his removal from the position of DMK's deputy general secretary by party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The ongoing legal proceedings have been adjourned to April 23 for further consideration.

