Verdict Pending: Al-Qadir Trust Case Against Imran Khan

A Pakistani court has reserved its judgment in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi. The decision is anticipated to be disclosed on December 23.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the anti-corruption court proceedings, which saw the conclusion of arguments from both the prosecution and defense teams. This legal battle follows a National Accountability Bureau case filed in December 2023.

Khan, Bibi, and six others face allegations of diverting PRs50 billion meant for Pakistan's treasury, which was returned by the UK's National Crime Agency. The funds were allegedly misused to benefit a property tycoon associated with establishing a university.

(With inputs from agencies.)