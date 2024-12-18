Supreme Court to Address TikTok Ban Controversy
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on January 10 regarding a federal law that could ban TikTok if its Chinese parent company doesn't sell it. The case will examine whether the law violates the First Amendment. TikTok currently has over 170 million U.S. users.
The Supreme Court has announced it will review arguments next month concerning the constitutionality of a U.S. federal law that might lead to a complete ban on TikTok, pending its sale by the Chinese parent company.
The justices are scheduled to hear the case on January 10, focusing on whether the law imposes an unconstitutional restriction on free speech as protected by the First Amendment.
The legislation, passed in April, mandates TikTok's sale by January 19, or the platform faces a potential ban, impacting its 170 million users in the United States. The timeline for a high court decision remains uncertain.
