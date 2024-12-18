High-Profile Assassination Rocks Moscow
The assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov in Moscow marks a significant escalation in the Ukraine conflict. A bomb, planted on an electric scooter outside his apartment, was remotely detonated, also killing his assistant. The Ukrainian Security Service has taken responsibility, citing Kirillov as a war criminal.
In a shocking turn of events, Moscow was the scene of a high-profile assassination as Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by a bomb explosion outside his apartment. Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, was an influential military figure.
The bomb, which was planted on an electric scooter, was reportedly detonated remotely. Kirillov's assistant also perished in the blast. The Ukrainian Security Service quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, labeling Kirillov a 'war criminal.' This revelation intensifies the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian officials condemned the act as a 'terrorist act,' attributing it to Ukrainian interference. The suspect, reportedly recruited by Ukrainian services and promised a substantial reward, has been detained by Russian authorities, with further investigations underway.
