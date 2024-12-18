High-Profile Assassination Rocks Moscow

In a shocking turn of events, Moscow was the scene of a high-profile assassination as Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by a bomb explosion outside his apartment. Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, was an influential military figure.

The bomb, which was planted on an electric scooter, was reportedly detonated remotely. Kirillov's assistant also perished in the blast. The Ukrainian Security Service quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, labeling Kirillov a 'war criminal.' This revelation intensifies the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian officials condemned the act as a 'terrorist act,' attributing it to Ukrainian interference. The suspect, reportedly recruited by Ukrainian services and promised a substantial reward, has been detained by Russian authorities, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)