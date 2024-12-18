Left Menu

High-Profile Assassination Rocks Moscow

The assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov in Moscow marks a significant escalation in the Ukraine conflict. A bomb, planted on an electric scooter outside his apartment, was remotely detonated, also killing his assistant. The Ukrainian Security Service has taken responsibility, citing Kirillov as a war criminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:11 IST
High-Profile Assassination Rocks Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a shocking turn of events, Moscow was the scene of a high-profile assassination as Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed by a bomb explosion outside his apartment. Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, was an influential military figure.

The bomb, which was planted on an electric scooter, was reportedly detonated remotely. Kirillov's assistant also perished in the blast. The Ukrainian Security Service quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, labeling Kirillov a 'war criminal.' This revelation intensifies the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian officials condemned the act as a 'terrorist act,' attributing it to Ukrainian interference. The suspect, reportedly recruited by Ukrainian services and promised a substantial reward, has been detained by Russian authorities, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024