NATO Boosts Ukraine Aid Coordination with New Command in Wiesbaden

NATO has inaugurated a command center in Wiesbaden, Germany, designed to coordinate Western military aid for Ukraine. The announcement was made by NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte, highlighting the strategic shift of responsibilities from the United States to safeguard the support mechanism for Ukraine amid the impending presidency of NATO-skeptic Donald Trump.

The Wiesbaden-based command, named NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), will take over its duties at Clay Barracks, a U.S. base, ensuring continuity of support for Ukraine's security assistance and training needs. The existing U.S.-led Ramstein group will remain as a political discussion platform while NSATU handles military implementation.

Despite the move, diplomats express concerns over the potential impact on Ukraine, noting that the U.S.'s dominant power in NATO could shift the dynamics if support is reduced under President Trump. NSATU is anticipated to operate with approximately 700 personnel across strategic locations including Belgium, Poland, and Romania.

(With inputs from agencies.)