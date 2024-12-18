Left Menu

Telangana's Revolutionary Bhu Bharati Bill Unveiled

The Telangana government introduced the Bhu Bharati Bill, 2024, aimed at reforming land administration. The bill includes a unique 'Bhudhar' number akin to the Aadhar system for land records. It promises to address issues faced by small farmers, particularly those unresolved under the Dharani portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:22 IST
The Telangana government has introduced a new legislative measure titled the Telangana Bhu Bharati Bill, 2024, in the Assembly on Wednesday. This bill targets streamlining revenue collection and land administration, mainly focusing on aiding smallholder farmers.

In an innovative approach, the bill proposes the allocation of a 'Bhudhar' number for every piece of land, similar to the Aadhar card system for individuals. State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, presenting the bill, noted that this would allow farmers easy access to their land data.

The legislation comes as a response to prior issues arising from the 'Dharani' portal under the RoR Act, 2020, with Congress aiming to fulfill an election promise by refining previous systems. Additional provisions include setting up land tribunals to address disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

