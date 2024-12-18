Telangana's Revolutionary Bhu Bharati Bill Unveiled

The Telangana government has introduced a new legislative measure titled the Telangana Bhu Bharati Bill, 2024, in the Assembly on Wednesday. This bill targets streamlining revenue collection and land administration, mainly focusing on aiding smallholder farmers.

In an innovative approach, the bill proposes the allocation of a 'Bhudhar' number for every piece of land, similar to the Aadhar card system for individuals. State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, presenting the bill, noted that this would allow farmers easy access to their land data.

The legislation comes as a response to prior issues arising from the 'Dharani' portal under the RoR Act, 2020, with Congress aiming to fulfill an election promise by refining previous systems. Additional provisions include setting up land tribunals to address disputes.

