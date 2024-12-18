Left Menu

Blinken Pledges Increased U.S. Aid for Sudan Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to announce new funding for Sudan at a UN meeting, aiming to address its humanitarian crisis and support efforts for democracy. The ongoing conflict has displaced millions and remains a critical concern, despite challenges in securing a ceasefire.

Updated: 18-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:24 IST
At the upcoming United Nations meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to announce additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan. This effort seeks to alleviate the severe crisis caused by ongoing conflict, which has displaced millions and severely impacted civilian life.

Deputy U.S. Representative Ned Price emphasized the importance of Sudan's situation, deeming it a 'forgotten conflict.' Secretary Blinken's initiatives aim to draw international attention back to Sudan, highlighting new funding to support civil society and democratic transition.

Despite previous failed ceasefire negotiations, the U.S. remains committed to working with global partners to ensure better humanitarian access and ultimately secure peace in the region before the end of President Biden's current term.

