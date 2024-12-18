Blinken Pledges Increased U.S. Aid for Sudan Crisis

At the upcoming United Nations meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to announce additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan. This effort seeks to alleviate the severe crisis caused by ongoing conflict, which has displaced millions and severely impacted civilian life.

Deputy U.S. Representative Ned Price emphasized the importance of Sudan's situation, deeming it a 'forgotten conflict.' Secretary Blinken's initiatives aim to draw international attention back to Sudan, highlighting new funding to support civil society and democratic transition.

Despite previous failed ceasefire negotiations, the U.S. remains committed to working with global partners to ensure better humanitarian access and ultimately secure peace in the region before the end of President Biden's current term.

