Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Civilian Toll Rises Amid Ongoing Strikes

In the last 24 hours, Gaza's Health Ministry reports 57 deaths and 137 injuries due to Israeli strikes. Amid an 18-month conflict, the total Palestinian death toll is 50,752 with over 115,475 wounded. More than half of the fatalities are reportedly women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:05 IST
Recent figures from Gaza's Health Ministry indicate a troubling rise in casualties due to ongoing Israeli strikes. Over the last 24 hours, 57 individuals have been reported dead, with an additional 137 injured.

The prolonged 18-month conflict with Israel has resulted in a staggering Palestinian death toll of 50,752 and over 115,475 wounded. These numbers carry immense weight, as the ministry's records reveal that more than half of the dead consist of women and children.

Israel, countering the claims, has stated that around 20,000 of the deceased were militants, although it has not provided supporting evidence.

