Secret Police Station in Manhattan's Chinatown: A Web of Allegations

A New York resident, identified as Chen Jinping, has confessed to operating an illicit police station in Manhattan's Chinatown, allegedly aiding China's crackdown on dissidents. On Wednesday, Chen admitted to conspiring as an unregistered foreign agent, given instructions from the Chinese government to remove a contentious online article.

The confession took place in Brooklyn Federal Court before U.S. District Judge Nina Morrison, where Chen, now facing up to five years in prison, revealed his unregistered activities for China. The case ties into a wider probe of transnational repression, aiming to combat interference and intimidation of political dissenters by U.S. adversaries like China and Iran.

Prosecutors allege the Chinatown agency, prior to its 2022 closure, provided Chinese citizens mundane government services and also fulfilled Beijing's requests, including the pursuit of pro-democracy figures. China's government refutes these charges, accusing the U.S. of baselessly tarnishing its image.

