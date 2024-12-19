Secret Police Station in Manhattan: The Chinese Connection
Chen Jinping, a Manhattan resident, pleaded guilty to aiding the establishment of a secret police station in New York for the Chinese government. The clandestine station allegedly served China's Ministry of Public Security, targeting pro-democracy activists, and was eventually closed amid an FBI investigation.
A Manhattan resident, Chen Jinping, has admitted to playing a crucial role in the establishment of a covert police station in New York City, acting on behalf of the Chinese government.
In a significant legal development, Chen, 60, pleaded guilty to conspiring to operate as an agent of a foreign government in a Brooklyn federal court. Federal authorities revealed that the secretive outpost was aimed at furthering the aims of the People's Republic of China, with activities including identifying US-based pro-democracy activists.
This case is part of a broader effort by the US Department of Justice to combat 'transnational repression' where foreign entities attempt to suppress dissent overseas. Chen, along with co-defendant Lu Jianwang, allegedly facilitated illicit operations while providing some official services to Chinese citizens. As the investigation unfolds, Chen faces a potential five-year prison sentence.
