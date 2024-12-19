NHTSA Delays Immediate Recall of Air Bag Inflators
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has decided against an immediate recall of air bag inflators in 50 million U.S. vehicles. After an extensive eight-year investigation, linked to one death and seven injuries, the agency plans to conduct further study of the safety risk.
Updated: 19-12-2024 03:14 IST
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday that it will not immediately pursue a recall of air bag inflators affecting 50 million vehicles across 13 automakers.
Despite initially identifying the vehicles as serious safety risks in July, resulting from an eight-year-long government investigation tied to one fatality and seven injuries, the agency has opted for further examination instead.
This decision reflects an ongoing commitment to ensuring automotive safety while weighing the complex factors involved in such a massive recall process.
