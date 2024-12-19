NHTSA Delays Immediate Recall of Air Bag Inflators

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday that it will not immediately pursue a recall of air bag inflators affecting 50 million vehicles across 13 automakers.

Despite initially identifying the vehicles as serious safety risks in July, resulting from an eight-year-long government investigation tied to one fatality and seven injuries, the agency has opted for further examination instead.

This decision reflects an ongoing commitment to ensuring automotive safety while weighing the complex factors involved in such a massive recall process.

