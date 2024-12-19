Left Menu

NHTSA Delays Immediate Recall of Air Bag Inflators

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has decided against an immediate recall of air bag inflators in 50 million U.S. vehicles. After an extensive eight-year investigation, linked to one death and seven injuries, the agency plans to conduct further study of the safety risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 03:14 IST
NHTSA Delays Immediate Recall of Air Bag Inflators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday that it will not immediately pursue a recall of air bag inflators affecting 50 million vehicles across 13 automakers.

Despite initially identifying the vehicles as serious safety risks in July, resulting from an eight-year-long government investigation tied to one fatality and seven injuries, the agency has opted for further examination instead.

This decision reflects an ongoing commitment to ensuring automotive safety while weighing the complex factors involved in such a massive recall process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024