IAEA Warns of Ongoing Nuclear Safety Risks Amid Ukraine Conflict Escalation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has once again raised concerns about the intensifying threats to Ukraine’s nuclear safety and security as the war continues to rage across the country. Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the precarious situation, pointing to near-daily air raid alarms, frequent explosions, and the continued presence of drones near nuclear sites as significant causes for concern.

“The nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine remains precarious. This is very clear from the daily reports of our teams on the ground,” said Grossi. “Military activities are still taking place in the vicinity of nuclear sites, putting their safety at constant risk. Our work to help prevent a nuclear accident is far from over.”

Ongoing Risks at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

The situation remains particularly tense at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the largest nuclear power facility in Europe. Over the past week, the IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP reported hearing explosions nearly every day, with gunfire also audible on occasion. These developments underscore the dangers of operating a nuclear site in an active war zone.

IAEA inspectors continue to conduct regular walkdowns to monitor the site’s condition. During inspections of the turbine halls of two reactor units, the team was again denied access to the western sections of the halls—an issue that has persisted for months. This restricted access hinders the IAEA’s ability to fully assess the plant’s safety infrastructure.

The team also visited the site’s water treatment facility, where they verified wastewater management procedures and observed tests of an emergency diesel generator. These measures are crucial for maintaining operational safety, especially in the event of power outages caused by military actions.

Drone Activity Reported Near South Ukraine NPP

At the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, tensions escalated during the night of April 11–12 when five drones were detected approximately two kilometers west of the facility. The IAEA team, observing from their residence, reported seeing the drones and hearing gunfire—presumably from defense forces attempting to repel the threat.

Although the drones did not cause any reported damage, their proximity to a nuclear facility raises serious concerns. Drone incursions present both a physical threat to infrastructure and a psychological burden on plant staff, who must remain constantly alert to potential attacks.

Chornobyl Remains Stable After February Drone Strike

In a separate development, IAEA officials stationed at the Chornobyl site provided updates on the New Safe Confinement structure, which sustained damage in a mid-February drone attack. A hole was punched into the protective structure that encases the remains of Reactor 4, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster.

The IAEA confirmed that radiation levels remain within normal limits and that no radioactive substances have been released beyond established thresholds. The structural integrity of the confinement remains a priority for Ukrainian authorities, who are working to assess and repair the damage.

Increased Equipment Deliveries and Technical Assistance

Despite the ongoing conflict, the IAEA has expanded its technical support to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. Over the past week alone, the agency coordinated five new equipment deliveries, bringing the total number of shipments to 130 since the beginning of the conflict.

Notably, the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant received two static test benches, refurbished and modernized in Germany with financial support from Norway. These benches are vital for testing hydraulic shock absorbers used in key components such as coolant pumps and steam generators—systems critical for maintaining nuclear safety. Plant personnel also received training on the automated systems now integrated into the benches.

Additional deliveries were made to the Chornobyl site, the Centralized Dry Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility, and the State Specialized Enterprise "Radon Association," which manages radioactive waste. These shipments included protective and monitoring equipment and were funded by the European Union, Denmark, and Sweden. The Khmelnytskyy NPP received medical supplies also supported by Norway.

Daily Alarms Underscore Constant Threat

IAEA teams stationed at the nuclear facilities have reported frequent air raid alarms throughout the past week. These alarms are a stark reminder of the persistent threat facing all of Ukraine’s nuclear installations, where any lapse in security or a stray projectile could have catastrophic consequences.

As the war drags on, the IAEA continues to maintain a presence at all five of Ukraine’s main nuclear sites, providing both oversight and critical support. Yet the risk of a serious nuclear incident remains ever-present, and Grossi emphasized that the international community’s efforts to safeguard these sites must continue unabated.

“This conflict shows no signs of abating, and as long as that’s the case, our mission in Ukraine is far from complete,” Grossi concluded.