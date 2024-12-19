Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Missiles in Middle East Conflict

A series of airstrikes hit Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa after the Houthis launched a missile at Israel. The conflict, escalating due to Houthi attacks on shipping lanes, involves US and Israeli military actions. The ongoing tensions are part of the broader Israel-Hamas war affecting maritime activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 07:40 IST
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Missiles in Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the early hours of Thursday, a series of forceful airstrikes rattled the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, held by Houthi rebels for over a decade. This action came shortly after the Houthis targeted central Israel with a missile.

For almost a year, American forces have been conducting strikes on Houthi installations due to their attacks in the Red Sea. However, US military representatives have not commented on this recent escalation.

The Houthi media confirmed the airstrikes but provided no details about potential casualties or the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile from Yemen amid rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024