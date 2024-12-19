Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes and Missiles in Middle East Conflict
A series of airstrikes hit Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa after the Houthis launched a missile at Israel. The conflict, escalating due to Houthi attacks on shipping lanes, involves US and Israeli military actions. The ongoing tensions are part of the broader Israel-Hamas war affecting maritime activities.
In the early hours of Thursday, a series of forceful airstrikes rattled the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, held by Houthi rebels for over a decade. This action came shortly after the Houthis targeted central Israel with a missile.
For almost a year, American forces have been conducting strikes on Houthi installations due to their attacks in the Red Sea. However, US military representatives have not commented on this recent escalation.
The Houthi media confirmed the airstrikes but provided no details about potential casualties or the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile from Yemen amid rising tensions in the region.
