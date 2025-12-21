Left Menu

France's Maritime Future: Macron's New Naval Ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed plans to replace the ageing Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier with a new, larger model. The project aims to boost France's maritime strength and industrial base, despite concerns over national finances. The new vessel is slated to enter service in 2038.

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially announced the construction of a new, state-of-the-art aircraft carrier. This new addition will replace the ageing Charles de Gaulle and is intended to enhance France's standing as a significant maritime power.

Speaking to troops in Abu Dhabi, Macron emphasized the project's capacity to strengthen France's industrial capabilities, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises. Army Minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed via X that the vessel would be operational by 2038, coinciding with the decommissioning of the Charles de Gaulle.

While some lawmakers have raised concerns about the financial implications of such a massive undertaking, Macron remains steadfast in his commitment to maintaining France's position among the world's leading military powers.

