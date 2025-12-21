France's Maritime Future: Macron's New Naval Ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron has officially announced the construction of a new, state-of-the-art aircraft carrier. This new addition will replace the ageing Charles de Gaulle and is intended to enhance France's standing as a significant maritime power.

Speaking to troops in Abu Dhabi, Macron emphasized the project's capacity to strengthen France's industrial capabilities, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises. Army Minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed via X that the vessel would be operational by 2038, coinciding with the decommissioning of the Charles de Gaulle.

While some lawmakers have raised concerns about the financial implications of such a massive undertaking, Macron remains steadfast in his commitment to maintaining France's position among the world's leading military powers.

