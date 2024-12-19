Kerala High Court Orders Free 'Annadhanam' for Sabarimala Pilgrims

The Kerala High Court has mandated that no charges be imposed on Sabarimala pilgrims for availing 'annadhanam' at halting points throughout the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The directive was issued after a devotee lodged a complaint against the Travancore Devaswom Board, accusing it of collecting donations from pilgrims seeking 'annadhanam' at temples managed by the board.

The court has instructed the Board and the Devaswom Commissioner to ensure necessary amenities, including toilets and adequate provisions for 'annadhanam,' are available to pilgrims at the halting points and other temples managed by it during the pilgrimage season.

(With inputs from agencies.)