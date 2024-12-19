Left Menu

Kerala High Court Orders Free 'Annadhanam' for Sabarimala Pilgrims

The Kerala High Court has mandated the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure no charges are imposed on Sabarimala pilgrims for availing 'annadhanam' at halting points during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. The directive follows complaints of unauthorized collections from devotees, emphasizing the provision of adequate facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:53 IST
Kerala High Court Orders Free 'Annadhanam' for Sabarimala Pilgrims
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has mandated that no charges be imposed on Sabarimala pilgrims for availing 'annadhanam' at halting points throughout the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The directive was issued after a devotee lodged a complaint against the Travancore Devaswom Board, accusing it of collecting donations from pilgrims seeking 'annadhanam' at temples managed by the board.

The court has instructed the Board and the Devaswom Commissioner to ensure necessary amenities, including toilets and adequate provisions for 'annadhanam,' are available to pilgrims at the halting points and other temples managed by it during the pilgrimage season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024