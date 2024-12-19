South Africa's Spin Concerns Ahead of Crucial Tests

Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's first-choice spinner, has been ruled out of the remaining One-Day Internationals against Pakistan due to a left adductor strain. This injury casts doubt on his participation in the pivotal two-test home series against the sub-continent side starting on December 26.

The absence of the 34-year-old spinner will be a significant concern for South Africa, who currently top the World Test Championship table. They require a victory in one of the two remaining matches to secure a place in the Lord's final scheduled for June next year.

With Maharaj potentially missing, the only specialist spinner in the test squad is the less seasoned Senuran Muthusamy. Bjorn Fortuin has been named as Maharaj's replacement for the final two ODIs, highlighting the pressure on the spin department.

(With inputs from agencies.)