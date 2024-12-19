Race to Tap: Bridging India's Rural Water Gap
The Centre is working to provide 100% tap water coverage to rural households, with Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil emphasizing the urgency to meet the deadline. While 79% of homes have access to tap water, states like West Bengal and Kerala lag behind, necessitating further efforts.
The Centre is intensifying its efforts to connect every rural household in India with tap water, announced Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Thursday.
During a press briefing, Minister Paatil expressed concern that the 2024 deadline for achieving full tap water coverage has elapsed.
Currently, 15,37,22,950 rural households, accounting for 79% of the target, benefit from tap connections, leaving 4 crore households without access. The Ministry is urging states, particularly laggards like West Bengal and Kerala, to accelerate infrastructure progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
