Race to Tap: Bridging India's Rural Water Gap

The Centre is working to provide 100% tap water coverage to rural households, with Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil emphasizing the urgency to meet the deadline. While 79% of homes have access to tap water, states like West Bengal and Kerala lag behind, necessitating further efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:56 IST
The Centre is intensifying its efforts to connect every rural household in India with tap water, announced Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Thursday.

During a press briefing, Minister Paatil expressed concern that the 2024 deadline for achieving full tap water coverage has elapsed.

Currently, 15,37,22,950 rural households, accounting for 79% of the target, benefit from tap connections, leaving 4 crore households without access. The Ministry is urging states, particularly laggards like West Bengal and Kerala, to accelerate infrastructure progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

