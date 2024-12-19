Race to Tap: Bridging India's Rural Water Gap

The Centre is intensifying its efforts to connect every rural household in India with tap water, announced Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Thursday.

During a press briefing, Minister Paatil expressed concern that the 2024 deadline for achieving full tap water coverage has elapsed.

Currently, 15,37,22,950 rural households, accounting for 79% of the target, benefit from tap connections, leaving 4 crore households without access. The Ministry is urging states, particularly laggards like West Bengal and Kerala, to accelerate infrastructure progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)