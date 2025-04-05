Political Tensions Rise in Kerala: BJP Leader Calls for CM's Resignation Amid Allegations
BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused Kerala's ruling CPI(M) of religious vote bank politics while calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Muraleedharan criticized CPI(M)'s alleged lack of concern for local communities and noted a chargesheet against Vijayan's daughter by the SFIO in a financial scandal.
Political tensions in Kerala have heightened as BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan accused the ruling CPI(M) of pandering to religious vote banks by showing solidarity with Palestinians while neglecting local issues.
Amid these criticisms, Muraleedharan demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following a chargesheet allegedly filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against Vijayans daughter, Veena T, concerning financial fraud.
The BJP leader's comments underscore ongoing political friction, as Muraleedharan claims CPI(M) and Congress cannot mislead the populace indefinitely. He insists that the Modi government supports UN recognition of Palestine, contrasting CPI(M)'s accusations against the Prime Minister.
With inputs from agencies.
