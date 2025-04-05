Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Kerala: BJP Leader Calls for CM's Resignation Amid Allegations

BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused Kerala's ruling CPI(M) of religious vote bank politics while calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Muraleedharan criticized CPI(M)'s alleged lack of concern for local communities and noted a chargesheet against Vijayan's daughter by the SFIO in a financial scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:01 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala: BJP Leader Calls for CM's Resignation Amid Allegations
V Muraleedharan
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Kerala have heightened as BJP leader and former union minister V Muraleedharan accused the ruling CPI(M) of pandering to religious vote banks by showing solidarity with Palestinians while neglecting local issues.

Amid these criticisms, Muraleedharan demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following a chargesheet allegedly filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against Vijayans daughter, Veena T, concerning financial fraud.

The BJP leader's comments underscore ongoing political friction, as Muraleedharan claims CPI(M) and Congress cannot mislead the populace indefinitely. He insists that the Modi government supports UN recognition of Palestine, contrasting CPI(M)'s accusations against the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025