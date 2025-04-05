Heightened Security Amidst Ram Navami Rallies in West Bengal

In preparation for the Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, police have significantly ramped up security measures throughout the state. Concerns over possible clashes during these religious rallies have prompted the deployment of over 3,500 police personnel in Kolkata alone.

Authorities have implemented drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring to keep a close watch on the processions, which are set to occur in multiple city areas, including Entally, Cossipore, Khidderpore, and Chitpore. Quick response teams will be stationed at strategic locations, and live feeds of the rallies will be monitored from the Kolkata Police headquarters.

In the broader area, senior officials are overseeing the situation in regions like Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas, ensuring the festivities proceed without incident. Political parties, including the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, will also join the processions, sharpening the focus on the state's political landscape.

