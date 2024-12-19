Left Menu

Fake Hair Growth Miracle Unveiled: Bald Trio Arrested in Mega Scam

Three men including Imran, Salman, and Sameer were arrested for selling fraudulent hair growth oil causing allergic reactions. The group orchestrated the scam across several regions, amassing significant sums. A complaint by victim Shadab led police to a vast fraudulent operation. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:12 IST
The audacious scam of a bald man and his associates, peddling fake hair growth oil, came to a halt after police intervened following multiple complaints of allergic reactions.

The dramatic turn of events was triggered by a complaint from Shadab, who experienced severe scalp irritation after using the oil, revealing a large-scale fraudulent scheme.

Authorities swiftly arrested three individuals, Imran, Salman, and Sameer, involved in the fraud, as investigations uncovered their deceptive practices across Meerut, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, where they amassed significant sums under the guise of miraculous hair regrowth claims.

