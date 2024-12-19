Left Menu

Miraculous Hair Growth Scam Unveiled: Trio Arrested

Three individuals claiming to offer a miraculous hair growth solution were arrested after numerous complaints about allergic reactions surfaced. The police uncovered a large-scale scam affecting multiple cities. Victims are encouraged to come forward as further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three men, offering what they claimed as a miraculous hair growth oil, have been arrested following an investigation into allergic reactions reported by users, according to the police.

The situation escalated when a victim filed a formal complaint, prompting the police to uncover a scam that had swindled individuals across several cities, generating significant profits.

Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh revealed that the suspects, who charged an entry fee and sold the oil at a premium, had previously orchestrated similar fraudulent activities in other regions. Further investigations are in progress, with authorities urging victims to come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

