Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Pakistani Migrants Lost Near Greece

Five Pakistani nationals have died and 35 others are presumed dead following a migrant boat disaster off Greece's Gavdos island. Greek authorities called off rescue efforts, while Pakistani authorities confirmed the casualties. The FIA has arrested suspects linked to human trafficking in this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:35 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Pakistani Migrants Lost Near Greece
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five Pakistani nationals have perished, and 35 others are feared dead after a boat carrying migrants sank near Greece's Gavdos island over the weekend, according to reports. The boat, which was severely overcrowded, also saw more than 150 individuals rescued, yet dozens remain unaccounted for, as Greek authorities called off the search for survivors, including those missing from Pakistan.

Pakistani officials confirmed on Tuesday that five individuals from Punjab province have died in the tragedy, while 35 others are presumed dead. Meanwhile, the country's Federal Investigation Agency has registered cases against alleged human traffickers involved in the incident. Four arrests have been made, with investigations ongoing to conceal the identities of local facilitators.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded by demanding strict measures against human trafficking and seeking a comprehensive report on recent incidents involving Pakistani citizens. He emphasized the necessity for greater international collaboration to prevent future tragedies of this nature and promoted the implementation of the Integrated Border Management System to better monitor travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024