Tragedy at Sea: Pakistani Migrants Lost Near Greece

Five Pakistani nationals have perished, and 35 others are feared dead after a boat carrying migrants sank near Greece's Gavdos island over the weekend, according to reports. The boat, which was severely overcrowded, also saw more than 150 individuals rescued, yet dozens remain unaccounted for, as Greek authorities called off the search for survivors, including those missing from Pakistan.

Pakistani officials confirmed on Tuesday that five individuals from Punjab province have died in the tragedy, while 35 others are presumed dead. Meanwhile, the country's Federal Investigation Agency has registered cases against alleged human traffickers involved in the incident. Four arrests have been made, with investigations ongoing to conceal the identities of local facilitators.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded by demanding strict measures against human trafficking and seeking a comprehensive report on recent incidents involving Pakistani citizens. He emphasized the necessity for greater international collaboration to prevent future tragedies of this nature and promoted the implementation of the Integrated Border Management System to better monitor travel.

