Major Rescue Operation Uncovers Job Scam in Bihar
In Bihar's East Champaran district, police rescued nearly 600 people, including minors, from a fraudulent scheme promising job offers. Three individuals were arrested, and authorities are searching for 17 more suspects. The victims suffered extortion and abuse, with minors entrusted to the Child Welfare Committee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:38 IST
- India
A significant police operation in Bihar's East Champaran district led to the rescue of nearly 600 individuals, including 79 minors, entangled in a deceitful job scheme.
Authorities arrested three suspects from a firm accused of enticing youths with false employment promises, only to hold them and demand ransom from their families.
The East Champaran Police confirmed the arrests, revealing how victims were detained for extended periods and subjected to various forms of abuse. Minors have been placed under the care of the local Child Welfare Committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
