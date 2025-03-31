Left Menu

Major Rescue Operation Uncovers Job Scam in Bihar

In Bihar's East Champaran district, police rescued nearly 600 people, including minors, from a fraudulent scheme promising job offers. Three individuals were arrested, and authorities are searching for 17 more suspects. The victims suffered extortion and abuse, with minors entrusted to the Child Welfare Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:38 IST
Major Rescue Operation Uncovers Job Scam in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant police operation in Bihar's East Champaran district led to the rescue of nearly 600 individuals, including 79 minors, entangled in a deceitful job scheme.

Authorities arrested three suspects from a firm accused of enticing youths with false employment promises, only to hold them and demand ransom from their families.

The East Champaran Police confirmed the arrests, revealing how victims were detained for extended periods and subjected to various forms of abuse. Minors have been placed under the care of the local Child Welfare Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025