Brothers Sentenced to Life for 2016 Stepbrother's Murder

A district court sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of their stepbrother. The prosecution revealed that the accused shot their stepbrother due to a matrimonial dispute. The court imposed additional fines, finding the duo guilty after examining witness testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:44 IST
Brothers Sentenced to Life for 2016 Stepbrother's Murder
In a significant legal verdict, a district court has sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of their stepbrother. This sentencing was announced by a government lawyer on Thursday.

The court, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Shukla, also demanded a fine of Rs 22,000 from each of the convicts, according to the prosecution.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a matrimonial conflict involving the victim, Avinash Rastogi, and the sister-in-law of one of the accused, Vikas Rastogi. The murder became justified for the perpetrators when Avinash's prospective marriage plans were revealed, leading them to resort to violence.

