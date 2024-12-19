Brothers Sentenced to Life for 2016 Stepbrother's Murder
A district court sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of their stepbrother. The prosecution revealed that the accused shot their stepbrother due to a matrimonial dispute. The court imposed additional fines, finding the duo guilty after examining witness testimonies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal verdict, a district court has sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of their stepbrother. This sentencing was announced by a government lawyer on Thursday.
The court, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Shukla, also demanded a fine of Rs 22,000 from each of the convicts, according to the prosecution.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from a matrimonial conflict involving the victim, Avinash Rastogi, and the sister-in-law of one of the accused, Vikas Rastogi. The murder became justified for the perpetrators when Avinash's prospective marriage plans were revealed, leading them to resort to violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- brothers
- sentenced
- murder
- stepbrother
- life imprisonment
- fine
- prosecution
- trial
- evidence
ALSO READ
Spacez Redefines Urban Luxury Living with Year-End Sale
OYO Rooms Fined for Service Deficiency in Student Booking Case
Canon’s ‘World Unseen’ Exhibition in Kenya Redefines Inclusivity in Photography
Romania's Political Crossroads: The Presidential Runoff that Could Redefine Alliances
Supreme Court Overturns Fine Against Govardhan Mines for Illegal Mining