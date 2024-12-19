Brothers Sentenced to Life for 2016 Stepbrother's Murder

In a significant legal verdict, a district court has sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of their stepbrother. This sentencing was announced by a government lawyer on Thursday.

The court, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Shukla, also demanded a fine of Rs 22,000 from each of the convicts, according to the prosecution.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a matrimonial conflict involving the victim, Avinash Rastogi, and the sister-in-law of one of the accused, Vikas Rastogi. The murder became justified for the perpetrators when Avinash's prospective marriage plans were revealed, leading them to resort to violence.

