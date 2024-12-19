Justice in Avignon: A Landmark Verdict Against Abuse

A historic court verdict in France sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, while allowing others to assault her over nearly a decade. The case unraveled the shocking abuse he orchestrated during their marriage, transforming Gisèle into a symbol of bravery and a feminist hero.

The trial, held in Avignon, brought national attention, with 50 other men implicated in the crimes. While Pelicot admitted to his role, many defendants denied guilt even in the face of undeniable video evidence. The court's decision, widely observed as a potential turning point, has fueled dialogues about sexual violence and consent.

This high-profile case highlighted the urgent need for reform in how sexual violence is addressed legally. Campaigners hope the harsh sentences could deter future offenders and foster conversations about gender roles and protection against abuse in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)