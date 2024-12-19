Left Menu

Race to the Tap: Accelerating Rural Water Connectivity

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil stated that the Centre is collaborating with states lagging in achieving full tap water coverage for rural households. Despite missing the 2024 deadline, efforts are being made to connect the remaining four crore households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming for complete coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:41 IST
Race to the Tap: Accelerating Rural Water Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Jal Shakti Minister, C R Patil, announced on Thursday that concerted efforts are underway to ensure 100 percent tap water coverage in rural India, engaging states falling behind schedule. The Centre's partnership aims to rectify the backlog of rural households without tap water connections.

Minister Patil acknowledged at a press conference that the set deadline for tap water access in rural households had already passed, with four crore households still lacking coverage. Despite this setback, initiatives to expedite the connection process are ongoing.

Data indicates that approximately 79 percent of rural households currently have tap water, while West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan remain the least covered states. Meanwhile, eleven states and Union Territories have reached full coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which also provides significant local employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024