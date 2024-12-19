Race to the Tap: Accelerating Rural Water Connectivity

The Union Jal Shakti Minister, C R Patil, announced on Thursday that concerted efforts are underway to ensure 100 percent tap water coverage in rural India, engaging states falling behind schedule. The Centre's partnership aims to rectify the backlog of rural households without tap water connections.

Minister Patil acknowledged at a press conference that the set deadline for tap water access in rural households had already passed, with four crore households still lacking coverage. Despite this setback, initiatives to expedite the connection process are ongoing.

Data indicates that approximately 79 percent of rural households currently have tap water, while West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan remain the least covered states. Meanwhile, eleven states and Union Territories have reached full coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which also provides significant local employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)