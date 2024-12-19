Left Menu

Assam and Bhutan: Strengthening Bonds and Economic Ventures

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the state's commitment to enhancing ties with Bhutan, following a four-day visit at the invitation of Bhutan's King. Sarma's discussions with Bhutanese leaders focused on boosting regional economic development and exploring trade partnerships. He also participated in cultural events promoting the upcoming Advantage Assam investment summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:06 IST
Assam and Bhutan: Strengthening Bonds and Economic Ventures
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of Assam's role in fortifying the connection between India and Bhutan during a recent visit to the Himalayan nation.

Invited by King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, Sarma engaged in talks with Bhutanese leaders to strengthen historical ties and explore economic cooperation. The visit included discussions with Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on mutual interests and potential trade partnerships.

Sarma also showcased the upcoming Advantage Assam investment summit, highlighting investment opportunities in Assam while visiting cultural and diplomatic sites in Thimphu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024