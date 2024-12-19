Assam and Bhutan: Strengthening Bonds and Economic Ventures

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of Assam's role in fortifying the connection between India and Bhutan during a recent visit to the Himalayan nation.

Invited by King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, Sarma engaged in talks with Bhutanese leaders to strengthen historical ties and explore economic cooperation. The visit included discussions with Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on mutual interests and potential trade partnerships.

Sarma also showcased the upcoming Advantage Assam investment summit, highlighting investment opportunities in Assam while visiting cultural and diplomatic sites in Thimphu.

(With inputs from agencies.)