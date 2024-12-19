Left Menu

SGPC Initiates Probe into Allegations Against Jathedar

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations against Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The SGPC aims to uphold the dignity of the position and will continue services under current guidance until the probe concludes.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has initiated an inquiry by forming a three-member committee to address accusations against Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, concerning his personal life.

In a special executive meeting at Gurdwara Degsar Sahib Katana in Ludhiana, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, it was resolved that the head granthi would maintain duties under Takht's jurisdiction amidst investigations.

The SGPC established the panel to ensure a thorough investigation, comprising senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala, and executive member Daljit Singh Bhinder, with a 15-day deadline to report findings.

