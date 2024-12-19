Left Menu

EU Targets Russian Influence: Sanctions on Ex-Spy

The EU has imposed sanctions on ex-Russian spy Oleg Eremenko after he was revealed to be promoting the Kremlin's agenda within Germany. Eremenko is accused of lobbying against Berlin's isolation of Russia. His assets within the EU will be frozen, and he will be barred from entering member countries.

Updated: 19-12-2024 17:53 IST
The European Union has taken decisive action against Russian influence in Europe by sanctioning Oleg Eremenko, a former Russian spy turned businessman in Berlin. This move comes following a 2023 investigation by Reuters that uncovered Eremenko's ties to German far-left movements and his efforts to reverse Berlin's stance on Vladimir Putin's Russia.

The EU's decision, now public, lists Eremenko on a sanctions blacklist, citing his role in bolstering Russian policies aimed at undermining Germany's democratic institutions. His connections to anti-democratic organizations in the country are particularly alarming, the document states, and as a consequence, Eremenko's assets in the EU will be frozen, and he will face a travel ban across member states.

This development highlights growing concerns over clandestine Russian efforts to sway public opinion in Europe, especially regarding support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts. Despite attempts to reach Eremenko for comment, he remained unresponsive. Meanwhile, Moscow has dismissed these allegations as European fabrications masking internal political challenges.

