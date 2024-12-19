Countdown to Delhi Assembly Elections: MCD Sanctions Rs 25.35 Crore for Poll Preparations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sanctioned Rs 25.35 crore as part of its preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. As the elections approach, this financial allocation will cover the extensive arrangements needed across the city.

Among the key preparations are the establishment of over 13,033 polling booths across 2,538 locations, ensuring they are equipped with necessary facilities such as electricity, toilets, and shaded waiting areas. The MCD is also committed to making these polling stations accessible to Persons with Disabilities and senior citizens, providing ramps and other support as needed.

In line with Election Commission directives, model and pink polling booths will be set up in each assembly constituency, alongside special youth and PwD polling stations. The aim is to ensure a smooth and inclusive voting experience for all citizens, reflecting local culture and community needs.

