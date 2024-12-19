Left Menu

Kerala's Generous Christmas Gift: Social Security Pension Disbursed

The Kerala government will disburse a social security pension installment to 62 lakh beneficiaries, with each receiving Rs 1,600 for Christmas. Most will receive the amount in their bank accounts, while some will get it at home through co-operative banks. The state covers 98% of pension funds.

Kerala's Generous Christmas Gift: Social Security Pension Disbursed
The Kerala government has announced the release of a social security pension installment, providing a festive boost to beneficiaries. An estimated 62 lakh individuals will receive Rs 1,600 each as part of this initiative.

According to State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, these payments will commence from Monday. Beneficiaries will either receive their pension directly in banks or through cooperative banks for home delivery. This announcement signifies the consistent monthly distribution practiced since March.

The state has allocated Rs 33,800 crore for pension welfare since the current government took over, showcasing a proactive approach by financing 98% of the scheme compared to the central government's 2% contribution. Despite limited central assistance, Kerala ensures pensioners receive substantial monthly support.

