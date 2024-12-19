Omar Abdullah Pushes for Early Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the early restoration of statehood and involve the elected government in anti-terrorism efforts. The 30-minute meeting focused on improving governance and security in the Union territory. Abdullah emphasized public involvement in combating terrorism.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address crucial issues, including the pressing matter of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The discussion, marked by a cordial exchange, underscored the need for a better environment for the region's people.
Abdullah, meeting Shah for the second time since assuming office, highlighted the importance of involving Jammu and Kashmir's elected government in security efforts. He reiterated that combating terrorism requires public involvement and confidence-building measures alongside the administration's role.
Post-meeting, Abdullah clarified that issues like business rule framing between the government and the lieutenant governor fall within their jurisdiction without the central government's involvement. As he prepares for upcoming GST discussions, Abdullah remains vocal about opposing any detrimental proposals affecting handloom products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
