Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Early Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the early restoration of statehood and involve the elected government in anti-terrorism efforts. The 30-minute meeting focused on improving governance and security in the Union territory. Abdullah emphasized public involvement in combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:50 IST
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Early Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address crucial issues, including the pressing matter of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The discussion, marked by a cordial exchange, underscored the need for a better environment for the region's people.

Abdullah, meeting Shah for the second time since assuming office, highlighted the importance of involving Jammu and Kashmir's elected government in security efforts. He reiterated that combating terrorism requires public involvement and confidence-building measures alongside the administration's role.

Post-meeting, Abdullah clarified that issues like business rule framing between the government and the lieutenant governor fall within their jurisdiction without the central government's involvement. As he prepares for upcoming GST discussions, Abdullah remains vocal about opposing any detrimental proposals affecting handloom products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024