Congress MP Demands Inquiry into Parliamentary Breach

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for an investigation into a breach of parliamentary privilege during opposition protests. He expressed concerns about the safety of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Gogoi urged the Speaker to act, following alleged misconduct by NDA MPs during a protest against Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks.

  • India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sought an urgent inquiry into what he terms a 'grave and unprecedented breach' of parliamentary privilege during recent protests orchestrated by opposition members in Parliament.

In a communication addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Gogoi highlighted concerns about the physical safety of prominent opposition figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, particularly noting the risks faced by female MPs.

Expressing disapproval over the alleged 'unparliamentary' behavior by NDA MPs, Gogoi pressed for an immediate probe into the events surrounding the protests staged by the INDIA bloc against derogatory remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He urged the Speaker to take swift and decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

